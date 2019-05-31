Two people are dead after hitting the bridge on southbound Interstate 25 at Colorado 105, Colorado State Patrol confirmed.
The crash, which killed the driver and the passenger, happened just after 10 a.m. Friday. Because the truck stopped so far off the road, only the right lane of the highway was shut down, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler.
Neither person in the car was identified. No other vehicles were involved.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge for damage, Cutler said. Click here for statewide road updates from CDOT.