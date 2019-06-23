Two people were killed Sunday when a charter bus veered off the right side of Interstate 25 as it drove south on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo, hit a bridge embankment and ended up in a ditch, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The names and ages of the two who died was being withheld pending notification of relatives, a State Patrol spokesman said.
Thirteen others on the bus were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to minor, said Mike Lening, operations manager for AMR in Pueblo. One of the injured was flown by helicopter to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs while the rest were taken to Pueblo hospitals, he said.
Fifteen people — 10 children and five adults — were aboard the bus, which was returning to New Mexico from a church conference in Denver, the State Patrol said.
The crash near mile marker 109 about 12 miles south of the Pikes Peak International Raceway was reported about 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash After hitting the bridge, the bus ricocheted into a ditch, said State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado.
Medical helicopters were transporting injured people from the wreck to area hospitals, Alvarado said. At least two people died, he said, but it is unknown if they were adults or children.
"It's a very hectic scene," Alvarado said.
At least one southbound lane of the interstate have been shut down because of the crash and police have said drivers should expect lengthy delays while it remains closed.
