Initial reports indicate that one person was killed Friday evening in a crash near the base of Pikes Peak, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.
The crash was reported about 6 p.m. near 515 Ruxton Ave., Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
A source told The Gazette that a worker for Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., a contractor working on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, was driving an ATV-type vehicle when they crashed. The person killed was not an employee of the Cog Railway.
No further details were available Friday night. Manitou Springs police will investigate the crash, Cutler said.
The Cog Railway is undergoing a $100 million reconstruction. It has been closed since 2017, when officials said it had "run its useful life" and needed to be replaced. It now is scheduled to reopen in May 2021 to again offer visitors a scenic trip from the depot to the summit of Pikes Peak.
Oklahoma Publishing, which owns the Cog, and Clarity Media, which owns The Gazette, are both subsidiaries of Denver-based Anschutz Corp.