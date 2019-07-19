cog+railway+ATV+crash.jpg
Caption +

A medical helicopter landed near the Manitou Springs incline on July 19, 2019 for a deadly crash involving five people on an ATV. Photo courtesy of KKTV.
Show MoreShow Less

Initial reports indicate that one person was killed Friday evening in a crash near the base of Pikes Peak, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.

The crash was reported about 6 p.m. near 515 Ruxton Ave., Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Report: El Paso County jail inmate who died by suicide had history of bipolar disorder, 'recent personal stressors'

A source told The Gazette that a worker for Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., a contractor working on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, was driving an ATV-type vehicle when they crashed. The person killed was not an employee of the Cog Railway.

Nearly $25,000 raised for Colorado Springs man severely injured by suspected drunken driver

No further details were available Friday night. Manitou Springs police will investigate the crash, Cutler said.

The Cog Railway is undergoing a $100 million reconstruction. It has been closed since 2017, when officials said it had "run its useful life" and needed to be replaced. It now is scheduled to reopen in May 2021 to again offer visitors a scenic trip from the depot to the summit of Pikes Peak.

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run east of downtown Colorado Springs

Oklahoma Publishing, which owns the Cog, and Clarity Media, which owns The Gazette, are both subsidiaries of Denver-based Anschutz Corp.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments