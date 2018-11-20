Officials in North Dakota identified the three passengers killed Sunday night in an air ambulance crash northwest of Mandan.
They are 48-year-old Todd Lasky, of Bismarck, 63-year-old Bonnie Cook, of Bismarck, and 47-year-old Chris Iverson, of Mandan.
Lasky was a Bismarck Air Medical pilot, while Cook was a neonatal intensive care unit nurse with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, and Iverson was a paramedic with Metro Area Ambulance.
They were on a flight from Bismarck to Williston around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to assist in a transport for a neonatal patient before their plane, a 1982 Cessna 441 turboprop, was reported missing.