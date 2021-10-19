No students were hurt when three vehicles including a school bus crashed in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police say the District 11 bus was inadvertently involved, having been traveling near the intersection of Carefree and Rio Vista when a car ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle. One of those two vehicles then spun into the front end of the passing school bus.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. while the bus was en route to school. Police tell 11 News another bus drove to the crash scene and picked the students up.

