UPDATE: KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog sold out in hours Thursday.
Just in time for winter, KFC is bringing the heat. Kentucky Fried Chicken doesn't have a new spicy sandwich but rather a firelog that smells like its fried chicken.
The limited edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog costs $18.99 and is available while supplies last at www.kfcfirelogs.com. The price includes tax, shipping and handling.
According to the item description, the one-of-a-kind logs made with 100 percent recycled materials can burn up to three hours. They “may result in a craving for fried chicken” and “attract bears or neighbors who are hungry.”
