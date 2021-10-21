Keystone ski resort is set to open Friday, October 22, officials with the resort announced Thursday.
Officials said skiers and snowboarders can expect 40 acres of terrain on opening day and two miles of ski trail on Schoolmarm and Silverspoon. Officials said the resort will attempt to create snow and expand terrain at every opportunity early in the season.
The resort will open the Mountain house base area and new 6-person Peru Express Lift in mid November. The lift promises quicker circulation and access to the mountain for riders.
The resort, alongside Breckenridge, is scheduled to remain open until Memorial Day, setting up for a lengthy ski season, according to new vice president and general manager Chris Sorensen.
“I could not be more excited to kick off my first winter here at Keystone,” Sorensen said in a release. “The team has put in a lot of hard work and long hours to get the resort ready to open. With this October opening at Keystone and Breck’s plan to operate through Memorial Day, we will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, providing even more value for our Epic Pass holders.”