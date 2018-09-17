A stretch of Manitou Springs’ main thoroughfare reopened Saturday after a six-week closure to replace a culvert damaged in a July storm.
Manitou Avenue was closed between Ruxton and Park avenues while crews installed a 55-foot box culvert just northwest of the traffic circle.
A sinkhole appeared after the old culvert’s wall caved in amid heavy rain, hail and flooding in late July, said Michelle Peulen, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Sidewalk improvements will be finished this week, says a CDOT news release.
State transportation officials had estimated the project cost at more than $1.5 million, but it was completed for $500,000, Peulen said.
Mayor Ken Jaray and other city officials will speak at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the roundabout, the news release says.