The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority on May 12 was working to send an evacuation alert to residents living in the area of Akerman Road and Summer Grace Street in Colorado Springs due to a fire that had broken out.

The 911 authority sent out alerts via its opt-in service Peak Alerts, but because of the evacuation order it also sent out a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), designed to notify anyone in the impacted area of the evacuation order via their phone, similar to an Amber Alert or a severe weather alert.

Instead, the WEA was sent countywide, leading to confusion and panic over the true area of evacuation for the fire.

On Friday morning, the 911 dispatch authority announced it had mitigated the issues that caused the countywide alert and identified how the alert was sent across the county.

Ben Bills, the public information officer for the El Paso County-Teller County 911 Authority, said the problem resulted from mapping software used to tell the alert system where to send the notification.

The map created by the 911 authority to send the alert had too many vertices, the points where two line segments meet or overlap on a map; that caused the impacted area map to not be compatible with WEA, according to Bills.

"The shape used that day had something north of like 300 vertices," Bills explained. "It was just too complicated."

As a result, the alert was sent to phones across the county and beyond, with Bills saying it reached as far as Pueblo County for some.

The problem was exacerbated by the fact that the link sent with the WEA didn't display a map of the affected area, leading to increased confusion.

The WEA system was briefly taken offline following the incident. Bills said mitigation of the issue was quick and the system is operational again.

Moving forward, when the 911 authority creates maps for WEA alerts, workers are instructed to use more simplistic lines and shapes to outline the impacted areas. That should ensure an unwanted countywide notification — like the one on May 12 — won't happen again, according to Bills.

Bills noted that Peak Alerts worked as intended on May 12 and is the best way to stay informed, so El Paso and Teller County residents should chose to opt in to alerts online.

Bills also pointed to the importance of having a system like WEA operational within the counties.

"It's just one of the tools in our toolbox to keep people informed," Bills said. "But it has a way further reach... and allows us to reach tourists or those who may not know how to access alerts otherwise."

The Akerman Road fire spread approximately 30 acres and damaged 20 homes in the area.