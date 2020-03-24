The mayor of Walton, Kent., Gabe Brown, begged his constituents to take the coronavirus seriously in a profane Facebook post that began “Listen up dips---s and sensible people” and reminded everyone that COVID-19 is “a big f---ing deal. Stay at home.”
And while Mayor Brown doesn’t want residents joking about the virus and going outside, he wasn’t above a little sarcasm himself.
“If you ignore this problem, the worst thing that could happen is that your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles could die,” he wrote. “Be responsible. If you don’t, then screw you. Warmest regards, Mayor Gabe Brown.”
There are 123 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky, and four people have died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. None of the confirmed cases have been in 3,500-resident Walton, which is about 20 miles south of Cincinnati in Boone County.