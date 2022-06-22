Kenny Hodges is poised to become El Paso County's next county attorney.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider Hodges' appointment at its upcoming regular meeting June 28, officials said Wednesday. If confirmed, he will officially take the role of county attorney on Aug. 1, assuming the responsibilities of Steve Klaffky, who began serving as interim county attorney on April 17.

Hodges currently serves as El Paso County's assistant county administrator.

On Aug. 1, Klaffky will return to his role as chief deputy county attorney for the civil division, county spokesman Vernon Stewart said.

Hodges' proposed salary is $215,000 annually, Stewart said. The county attorney is one of two positions commissioners appoint directly.

"I have had the honor of working for El Paso County for a little under a decade, and I cannot verbally express how thankful I am for all the opportunities I have been afforded," Hodges said in a news release. "To identify any position I have held with the county as a 'dream job' would be an understatement, as our work here directly impacts our residents' quality of life. I look forward to returning to the County Attorney's Office and leading our fantastic team into our organization's promising future."

As county attorney, Hodges will serve as El Paso County's chief legal officer and will provide legal advice and support to county commissioners; non-board elected officials; the county administrator; administrative departments; and appointed advisory boards, committees and commissions on civil matters and human services, the release said.

El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said Hodges "will do a fabulous job" leading the County Attorney's Office.

"His reputation and passion for serving are commendable. He has served our organization in multiple roles for the last several years, and we are excited to not only be getting an experienced lawyer but also a good person," VanderWerf said.

Hodges has served as assistant county administrator since June 2019, where he filled a "crucial role" when County Administrator Bret Waters stepped into that position last July to succeed Amy Folsom, officials said.

As assistant county administrator, Hodges oversees the Pikes Peak Workforce Center; the Office of Emergency Management; and the community service, facilities, justice services and economic development departments.

Hodges also previously worked in the County Attorney's Office from 2012 to 2019, where he led several land-use matters, state and federal litigation and other transactions. Additionally, he led the Pikes Peak Workforce Center's reorganization, and worked as a lead litigator and as the sheriff's legal advisor.

Before his roles in El Paso County, Hodges worked for four years in the Colorado Springs City Attorney's Office, worked as a deputy district attorney, and owned a law firm.

Hodges grew up in Colorado Springs and earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Northern Colorado. He has a juris doctorate from the University of Wyoming Law School and began his career in the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.