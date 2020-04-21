WOODLAND PARK — Volunteers who felt the pain of a grieving family have wiped away signs of a brutal murder that happened in a townhome in this small mountain community, providing a path for a new owner to create fresh memories.
“Our hearts were just crying,” said Jerry Good, who with his wife Vickie owns Williams Log Cabin Furniture in Woodland Park. “We wanted to do something.”
The couple rallied construction tradespeople and other business owners who didn’t know Kelsey Berreth, the 29-year-old Woodland Park resident who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in her kitchen on Thanksgiving in 2018, but donated their skills and materials to rehabilitate the damaged town home.
A jury in November convicted Berreth’s finacé, Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee, of first degree murder in her death. He is serving life in prison without parole.
“It was our way of showing that Woodland Park isn’t about Patrick Frazee; it’s about good people,” Good said.
The refurbished townhome is now listed for sale.
It’s too soon to tell whether the home's history will deter buyers or affect the value, said Stephanie Tanis, a Re/Max Performance real estate agent who is listing the property. She said she priced it at market value and is donating her commission.
“I’ve had both positive interest and negative comments — basically, the community blaming the property at this point,” Tanis said, adding that she’s had to remove bad remarks posted on Facebook.
The property may be stigmatized because of what happened there, but Tanis said no lingering traces remain.
“I do not feel there’s a negative evil presence in the house,” she said.
Neither does Good.
“You don’t get a bad feeling going in,” he said. “It’s not that kind of vibe.”
Berreth’s parents, who live in Idaho, walked into the Goods’ furniture store one day last year because security cameras at their business had captured Frazee’s truck going to their daughter's home on the day police said he attacked and killed her.
“I recognized them right away and stood there dumbfounded, not knowing what to say to somebody when something like that had happened to them,” Good said.
Their presence stirred an idea. Since Berreth’s parents live 22 hours away, Good asked if he could help restore their daughter's home.
With the family’s consent, the Goods appealed to the community for assistance. The house needed a lot of work.
“It was a mess,” Good said.
The violent death left blood over much of the ground-floor living room, kitchen and stairway. Authorities’ search for evidence left the flooring, base trim, kitchen cabinets and the stairs in shambles and debris piled in the living room. The walls had been bleached by an accomplice of Frazee’s.
Over the course of six months last year, volunteers put their time and talents to work. Some prayed before entering the home.
“Everybody dealt with it in their own way,” Good said.
Factory Direct Carpet installed new hardwood floors. Mountain Aspen Granite donated counter tops. Rampart Plumbing Supply contributed fixtures. Woodland Hardware supplied paint. Woodland Park resident Bob McCrorie built new cabinet doors.
Bart and Connie Ferguson donated a stove. Glass Brokers replaced the front window. Tweeds Fine Furnishings, Calibrating Air Heating & Cooling, and Jeff Smith Construction also pitched in. Gerry Efinger took photos.
Good and his wife placed a memorial bench the homeowner’s association sponsored in a park across from Berreth’s home, which Good said has “drawn a lot of attention.” The inscription on the plaque reads: “In memory of Kelsey M. Berreth Love Thy Neighbor — Matthew 22.”
In all, nearly $14,000 of work went into the townhome by volunteers, Good said.
The contributions enabled the $12,000 in insurance money to benefit the young daughter Berreth left behind, said Barb Wakefield, president of the Loft Village Homeowners’ Association. Berreth’s parents received custody of the toddler, who is the child of Berreth and Frazee.
“The whole place is like brand new,” Good said of the townhome. “It was a collaboration of a bunch of people who wanted to help. There could have been dozens or hundreds more people who would have helped, if we would have approached them.”
The project was kept quiet, without the knowledge of local media or national news programs that aired episodes about the case.
“We kept it quiet out of respect for the family,” Good said. “We didn’t want it to turn into a circus.”
Since the murder, neighbors in the 14-unit complex where Berreth lived have been the target of media knocking on their doors and windows at all hours and a multitude of gawkers, which has been “very stressful” for residents, Wakefield said.
The renovation project “says something about this community, that it’s warm and inviting,” she said. “It’s something positive coming out of something so horrible."