The parents of a Woodland Park mother who is presumed dead were granted temporary custody of her child on Thursday.
A judge made the decision on Thursday as the search for Kelsey Berreth's body continues. Kelsey's fiance was arrested for first-degree murder and appeared at Thursday's hearing in handcuffs.
Kelsey and her 1-year-old daughter were last seen on surveillance video at the Woodland Park Safeway on Thanksgiving Day. Though Berreth's body has not been found, fiance Patrick Frazee was arrested last week in connection with her death. Investigators said after his arrest that they did not believe Berreth was alive.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.