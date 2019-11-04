CRIPPLE CREEK — Testimony is scheduled to resume Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Patrick Frazee, a Florissant man accused of bludgeoning his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, to death last Thanksgiving.
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, who took the stand Friday as the prosecution’s first witness, is expected to resume her testimony Monday.
On Friday, Cheryl Berreth took aim at Frazee’s claims that his relationship with Kelsey had deteriorated in the days before her Thanksgiving Day disappearance, and rejected the idea that Kelsey would give up custody of their daughter, Kaylee, as Frazee had told police.
Cheryl Berreth also testified on Friday that she had communicated with Frazee on Thanksgiving Day — when authorities say he blindfolded Kelsey and beat her to death with a bat in her Woodland Park townhome.
One of every 14 people in Teller County received a summons for the trial, with jury selection taking most of last week before a final panel was seated late Friday morning.
Frazee, 33, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body. Police and prosecutors allege that after Frazee killed Berreth, 29, he doused her body in gasoline and burned it on the Florissant ranch where he lived with his mother.
Berreth’s body has yet to be found and a landfill search near Fountain came up empty.
