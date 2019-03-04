A Florissant man suspected of bludgeoning Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth with a baseball bat and later burning her body is due back in a Cripple Creek courtroom Monday.
Patrick Frazee, 32, is expected for a hearing on pre-trial motions at 8:30 a.m. before Teller County District Judge Scott Sells.
Prosecutors are expected to ask the judge to grant them permission to conduct “consumptive testing” on an undisclosed item of evidence, meaning that the material is so small or fragile that it will be destroyed in the process.
The judge may also hear arguments over requests by media outlets to unseal investigative documents in the case, including search warrants.
Frazee, who is being held without bond at the Teller County jail in Divide, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation of murder, and tampering with a body in Berreth’s Thanksgiving Day disappearance, which spawned a search that put a national spotlight on the Pikes Peak region.
The Teller County farrier makes his trip back to court after a dramatic Feb. 19 hearing that revealed that Frazee is accused of blindfolding Berreth in her living room Nov. 22 and then beating her to death, apparently in a bid to get custody of their 14-month-old daughter.
Investigators also detailed a cover-up in which Frazee allegedly burned her body on his Teller County ranch and directed his mistress to continue using Berreth's cellphone to make it appear as if Berreth were alive and headed out of state.
Many of those allegations stem from Krystal Lee Kenney, the Idaho nurse who said she agreed to help Frazee attempt to get away with murder, and who admitted that she burned Berreth’s stolen cellphone outside her Hansen, Idaho, home.
Kenney, 32, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in early February, under a plea deal that requires her to cooperate with investigators and take the stand against Frazee. She faces up to 18 months in prison.
Kenney led investigators to various locations used in the crime, including the spot on Frazee’s ranch where he used gasoline and oil to incinerate her remains. A search later found evidence of an accelerant as well as burned plastic in the place that Kenney had identified.