A Teller County man was charged with five felonies Monday in the apparent killing of his fiancee in Woodland Park, including first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.
Patrick Frazee, 32, who is jailed without bond in the Thanksgiving Day disappearance and apparent slaying of Kelsey Berreth, was in court for a brief hearing.
After shuffling into court in a green-striped jail jumpsuit, he took his seat at the defense table and said nothing as his attorneys waived a formal reading of the charges.
Prosecutors didn't announce charges against anyone else, and declined after the hearing to say if additional arrests are forthcoming.
Among the five counts against Frazee are two murder counts under different theories. One alleges that Frazee killed Berreth, 29, with intent and after deliberation. The other alleges that she died during a robbery. No further details are given in charging documents.
Frazee also faces three counts of solicitation to commit murder, but prosecutors say they are barred from elaborating about the allegations.
According to Phil Dubois, a longtime Colorado Springs attorney who isn't involved in the case, one possibility is that prosecutors believe Frazee tried repeatedly to have Berreth killed, either asking three different people or the same person three times. The other possibility is that Frazee is accused of trying to have three separate people killed, Dubois said.
“It’s a little like an attempt except it involves some other person who would actually do the deed,” Dubois said.
Although her body hasn’t been found, authorities say they uncovered evidence that Berreth was slain in her townhome. She was reported missing by her family 10 days after she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day. Frazee, who later said he saw her that day, did not report her missing at any time, authorities say.
The couple’s 1-year-old daughter is in the temporary custody of Berreth’s relatives.
Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge for permission to conduct "consumptive testing" on an unspecified piece of evidence.
That means the item of evidence is so small it will be destroyed by testing, Dubois said. A droplet of blood, skin oil left on an object and a hair follicle are all possibilities.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Lin Billings Vela set a motions hearing on Friday to discuss the request.
The judge ordered prosecutors to provide Frazee with a copy of the arrest affidavit laying out grounds of his arrest. Prosecutors asked for a protective order barring the defense from even discussing the document with their client, which the defense called unconstitutional. The judge said she will hear arguments on Friday.
Billings Vela denied a defense request for a gag order filed by attorneys for Frazee, who argued that public interest in the case against him could taint a potential trial. The judge ruled that attorneys must abide by state ethical rules in their out-of-court statements.
Frazee is due back in court Friday, and again Jan. 29 for a preliminary hearing.
