Patrick Frazee was arrested in the murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, who has been missing since Thanksgiving, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung said during a news conference Friday morning.
Authorities have not located Berreth's body, but they recovered "a number of items that are suspicious that could indicate that the murder occurred at her residence," DeYoung said.
"Sadly, we do not believe that Kelsey is alive," he said.
Frazee, 32, was arrested just after 7 a.m. at his ranch near Florissant on suspicion of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. He was then booked into the Teller County Jail. His arrest affidavit is sealed.
No other arrests have been made.
Berreth, 29, was last seen shopping on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway in Woodland Park with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee. Later that day, Berreth met Frazee, who was to take the baby temporarily.
Kaylee is in protective custody and will be reunited with her family, DeYoung said.
On Nov. 25, Doss Aviation in Pueblo, where Berreth was a flight instructor, received a text saying she would not be at work the following week, DeYoung said at a press conference Dec. 10.
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho, reported her daughter missing Dec. 2. A cell tower near Gooding, Idaho, detected a ping from Kelsey’s cellphone Nov. 25, police said.
DeYoung confirmed Friday that her phone is believed to be in Idaho. Authorities are still working to recover her phone. DeYoung would not elaborate.
Frazee's arraignment is expected to be in 10 days, said 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.