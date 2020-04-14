A man who died while kayaking Monument Lake Monday was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office Tuesday as 38-year-old James Arends.

Arends was found by Monument authorities about 10 a.m., a spokesman with the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District said.

"Despite our crew's best efforts, the victim did not survive," the fire department tweeted Monday.

"We are saddened by this outcome and send our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends," the Monument Police Department said in a tweet.

A witness at a nearby home said they saw the kayak overturned in the water before calling authorities, the fire department spokesman said. The county Coroner's Office will make the official determination of death.

