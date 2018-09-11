Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will give a speech at Fort Carson on Thursday intended to “elevate, encourage and thank” military spouses, as well as highlight the Trump administration’s efforts to help them.
The second lady will also distribute kits containing journals and teddy bears to children who have a parent deployed. Last week she and congressional spouses packed 500 “Comfort Crew” kits especially for the trip, according to a White House press release.
“We packed the kits with care and respect for the sacrifices military families make every day,” Karen Pence said in the release.
This is the second time this year that Karen Pence has visited Fort Carson. In March she and her daughter, Charlotte, signed copies of the book “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” — which she illustrated and her daughter wrote — at the Exchange on the mountain post.
Vice President Mike Pence was not present during that visit. Nor was Bundo, the family’s pet bunny, also known as BOTUS (bunny of the United States).
BOTUS was reportedly “back home” at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.