Pikes Peak United Way is hosting a Dolly Parton themed Karaoke Night tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Johnny's Navajo Hogan restaurant.
The event is being put on to raise money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
According to the organization's website, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a "book giving program that mails free books to children from birth to age five."Children are mailed 12 books per year.
The program provides more reading material to children in hopes to help prevent illiteracy. Since the program was started in 2012, nearly 413,000 books have been mailed. The program boasts an impressive success rate, stating that 90% of parents say their child reads more often since joining the program.
United Way encourages attendees tonight to dress up, sing some of Dolly's top hits, and win prizes.
Dolly Parton just recently gained extra online fame by producing her own version of the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' social media challenge. The challenge involves making a collage of four different pictures, each representing what an individual's profile picture would look like on different social media apps including, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. Dolly's recreation received over 1.1 million likes on Instagram.
Although the social media craze has been going on for a while, Dolly was one of the first celebrities to post her own version of it.