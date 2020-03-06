A Colorado Springs woman accused of murder in the disappearance of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, assaulted a law enforcement officer transporting her through Kansas, authorities say.
Letecia Stauch was being transported by El Paso County sheriff's deputies from South Carolina, where she was arrested Monday, to Colorado Springs on Interstate 70 when she "slipped her cuffs" and assaulted a transport officer at milepost 284, near Abilene, Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman told The Gazette on Friday.
Sheriff's deputies assisted in getting Stauch to a local hospital to be checked out, Hoffman said. After she was treated and released, deputies assisted in arranging for Stauch to be held overnight in the Saline County jail, about 100 miles north of Wichita, Kan., since the Dickinson County jail was full.
Hoffman declined to provide the nature of the treatment she received at the hospital and provided no information on the officer who was assaulted.
Hoffman was unaware of any pending charges resulting from the alleged incident. Stauch was not re-arrested or cited, he said.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said she could not comment on the alleged assault.
"The whole extradition process is going to be a part of the case," she said.
Stauch, 36, was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on a warrant for first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body and evidence tampering. She waived her right to fight extradition and arrived in Colorado on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, she appeared before an El Paso County judge via video from the jail, where she is held without bond; one of her attorneys waived a reading of possible charges against her.
Stauch is scheduled to appear in person Wednesday in 4th Judicial District Court, at which time she is expected to be formally charged. She faces life in prison if convicted of the murder of her stepson.
Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 when Stauch reported to authorities that he went missing while walking to a friend's house. Multiple law agencies have been searching for the boy for five weeks, most recently near Colorado 105 and Colorado 83.
Gannon's remains haven't been found, but investigators said Monday they no longer believe he is alive.