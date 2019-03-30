A 77-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after he drifted off the highway in Baca County and flew into a field, Colorado State Patrol said.
Thomas Gillespie of Elkhart, Kan. was driving around a curve in a 2014 Ford Explorer on U.S. 160 when he drifted off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The car continued moving until it reached Baca County Road 51 and slammed into the embankment.
The car was shot into the air and landed on the county road, State Patrol said. It traveled southeast across the road and into a field.
Gillespie, whose seat belt was clipped behind him, was killed in the crash. He may have experienced a medical issue prior to the accident.