police lights

kali9, iStock

 stock image

A Kansas man was convicted of first degree murder in the 2021 killing of a La Junta resident by an Otero County jury, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced.  

Matthew Perez, 39, was found guilty Monday in the murder of Ernesto Apodaca. Perez shot Apodaca inside Apodaca's vehicle in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of Sunrise Avenue May 14 of last year. 

Standoff in southwest Pueblo reported

Perez is set to be sentenced Wednesday. He faces life in prison, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said. 

The bureau conducted the investigation alongside the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, the Finney County Sheriff's Office and Garden City Police Department both in Kansas, the Otero County Coroner's Office and the 16th Judicial District Attorney's office. 

Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments