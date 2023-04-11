Officials from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gathered Tuesday alongside members of the community to honor Jinx, a K-9 who lost his life in the line of duty a year ago.

“Jinx began his service with our office in 2020. He immediately became an integral part of our operation, and the Sheriff's Office family,” Sheriff Joseph Roybal said during Tuesday's ceremony. “Jinx, like his other K-9 partners, was a manpower multiplier who enhanced our ability to keep our community, as well as our deputies, safe.”

On April 11, 2022, Jinx was shot and killed when deputies responded to a man brandishing a gun in Manitou Springs. Four officers, including Jinx’s handler, Deputy Ronnie Hancock, left the scene uninjured.

“Jinx’s sacrifice allowed four police officers to go home safely to their families. This cannot be understated. He sacrificed for his human partners,” Roybal said. “We know Deputy Hancock’s heart is wounded, and his loss was beyond words. The unspeakable bond between the handler and his dog is undeniable, and that night it was shattered.”

Ronnie Hancock and his wife Julie Hancock attended Tuesday's ceremony. Julie Hancock spoke about her efforts in getting new legislation passed that would penalize those who harm on-duty police dogs.

“Knowing what we went through with the loss of Jinx, I wanted to make sure that should this ever happen to another K-9 handler, their family and the department, there would be some justice that that person would have to serve for doing something like that to one of our working K-9s,” Julie Hancock said.

Ronnie Hancock spoke about the bond he fostered with Jinx over their two years working together.

“Everybody looks at them as just a dog. For us handlers, they’re our partners. We put a lot of trust in them and unfortunately, sometimes, we have to put them in harm's way, to do jobs that are too dangerous for us. The dogs are there to protect us,” Ronnie Hancock said. “That night, Jinx did his job very well. He went in and gauged the suspect and gave us those crucial few seconds that we needed to make sure that we were safe, to make sure that not only myself, but three other officers got to go home to their families.”

The Hancocks said they’ve received support from the community and the Sheriff’s Office since Jinx’s death.

The couple are asking for the community to sign a petition in support of “Jinx’s Law,” which can be found on Jinx's memorial Facebook page.

“I put a lot of trust in Jinx, and in return, he put a lot of trust in me. We worked very well together. The bond that a handler and a K-9 have is almost unbreakable. So in situations like this, it’s really tough,” Ronnie Hancock said.