K9 Jinx, the law enforcement dog killed in an officer-involved shooting last week in Manitou Springs, will be remembered during a memorial service in Colorado Springs Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

K9 Jinx was shot during a skirmish when officers responded to a menacing incident in Manitou Springs last Monday. Law enforcement alleged that the suspect identified as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese shot at officers at least once. Two Manitou Springs police officers and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies returned fire.

DeWeese was shot and died at the scene, and Jinx was killed during the confrontation.

Jinx's memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway, in Colorado Springs. Doors will open for seating at 9 a.m., deputies said.

The event can be livestreamed here.

Editor's note: Our original story reported that JK9 inx was the first police dog in Colorado killed in the line of duty. However, K9 Gero of the Grand Junction Police Department was shot and killed as he and his handler assisted another officer while serving a warrant in 2004, according to Grand Junction police.