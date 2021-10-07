Colorado Springs police arrested one suspect Thursday after a police dog chased them down when they attempted to flee officers, officials with the police department said.
Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of Laramie Drive. After running the vehicle's license plates they noted the vehicle had been stolen. When officers attempted to contact the suspect, later identified as Jessie Robinson, he drove off into a field and down an embankment, police said.
Officers pursued Robinson on the roadway to the bottom of a hill. As officers approached the vehicle stalled on the embankment, Robinson drove forward and struck the patrol car. Robinson then attempted to flee but chased down by K-9 Milo, police said.
The officers arrested the suspect.