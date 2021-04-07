A driver hit a juvenile pedestrian at the Vista View Apartment Complex near Vickers Drive and North Union Boulevard Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the traffic crash in the 2800 block of Upper Vickers View around 7:58 a.m. after a car collided with a juvenile pedestrian, police said.
Emergency responders took the minor to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.
Police said they investigated the details of the crash but no citations or arrests were made, police said.
North Union Boulevard was shutdown for over an hour while police investigated the crash, officers said