Three juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday morning for their involvement in a string of Motor Vehicle thefts in February and burglary of a firearm store on March 23 in El Paso County, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said in February of 2023 investigators caught wind of a pattern of burglaries and motor vehicle theft in which a group of suspects would steal either a Hyundai or a Kia, and then use the cars to commit burglaries.

Through investigating this pattern, authorities say they were able to identify three juvenile suspects.

On March 23, the same suspects area accused of committing a burglary of a firearm store in El Paso County, stealing multiple guns and a large amount of ammunition.

Following the incident, investigators issued arrest warrants for three juveniles, charging them with six counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary two counts of motor vehicle theft, and one count of theft, according to a blotter item released by CSPD.

Officials said Colorado Springs and El Paso County’s Tactical Enforcement Unit executed search warrants at each of the suspects’ homes, and they were taken into custody without issue. According to officials, several firearms were recovered in the process.

Police said that although the investigation is still open, there is no current danger to the public.

Since the suspects are juveniles, their names will not be released unless they are later charged as adults.