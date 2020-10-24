A juvenile male suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs late Friday night, according to a police report.
About 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a report of gunshots at a residence in the 1800 block of Doherty Road and found the victim with a single gunshot wound, police said. The boy, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital.
Two other juveniles, a male and a female, were also at the residence and were released after questioning, according to the report.
Police said that while the investigation remains open, “all parties are accounted for and there is no known threat to the community.”