A juvenile male was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a north-central Colorado Springs apartment complex where he lived with his family, police said.
Police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik did not say how old the victim was or what preceded the shooting. No arrests have been made and no information was released about suspects.
Responding to a call of shots fired, officers found the body of a male with gunshot wounds around 2:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Greentree Village Apartments, 3562 North Carefree Circle, off North Academy Boulevard.
Sokolik said the death is being investigated as a possible homicide. If the death is ruled a homicide — and the death of an 83-year-old man on July 22 is also determined to be one — it would the 23rd in the city this year.