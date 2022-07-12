A juvenile was shot during a reported drive-by shooting in southeast Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At around 1:25 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 4400 block of South Anjelina Circle and found a juvenile that had been struck by a bullet, police said. The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response rendered aid to the victim.

Police said the targeted house and a vehicle outside were struck by multiple bullets.

The condition of the victim is unknown. Police did not indicate whether any arrests have been made.

