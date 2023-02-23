The 16-year-old boy wanted for allegedly assaulting his mother on Tuesday is in police custody as of Wednesday morning, after being caught on foot in the Security-Widefield area.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatch received a call from a woman reporting she’d been seriously injured after being assaulted by her 16-year-old son at her home in the 7100 block of Trails End Court in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant.

Multiple charges for the juvenile include attempted first-degree murder, among other felony charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was believed at the time the warrant was obtained that the suspect was inside the home. Authorities said officers on the scene established containment and asked the suspect to surrender. With no response from the suspect, authorities said they believed he had barricaded himself inside the home.

Officials said the EPCSO Tactical Support Group responded to the scene. This unit consisted of SWAT, K9, Crisis Negotiators, members from the Regional Explosives Unit, Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Tactical Dispatchers.

Officials said after extensive, unsuccessful efforts to communicate with the suspect, and the use of tactical intervention methods, the response team determined the suspect was not inside the home and had fled the scene prior to containment.

Just prior to 8:15 a.m., Thursday, deputies saw the suspect on foot near the intersection of Sullivan Ave. and Trails End Court. He attempted to flee the scene but was eventually caught and taken into custody without incident. He is currently booked in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.