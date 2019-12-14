A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck in downtown Colorado Springs.

The crash closed both directions of Platte Avenue from Wahsatch Avenue to North Weber Street for about 30 minutes.

An officer on scene told Gazette news partner KKTV that a juvenile was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck. The age of the juvenile was not available. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene. It isn't clear if anyone will face charges in the incident.

Alert: As of 1820hrs, due to an injury accident investigation Platte Avenue between Wahsatch and Weber is closed both directions. Will update. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 14, 2019

