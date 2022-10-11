Police handcuffs on the table
(Photo illustration by cokinaci, Fotolia)

Authorities have arrested a juvenile male on first-degree murder charges in a homicide reported in September. 

Officers responded Sept. 18 to a report of a gunshot in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive, where they found the body of 19-year-old Trevor Branson, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on Friday and took him into custody Monday. No further details are available on the suspect at this time since he is a juvenile.

