A juvenile male is facing first degree murder charges after two people were found dead inside a Pueblo home during a Sunday night welfare check, authorities said.
Police were called to the home in the 1400 block of East 18th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found the individuals, who appeared to have been dead for a while, Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Frank Ortega told The Gazette.
Pueblo police identified the victims as 38-year-old Andonia Marie Bouzos and 36-year-old Jesus Antonio Gutierrez.
The deaths mark the six and seventh homicides in Pueblo this year.