The mother and stepfather of an 11-year-old boy killed by forced water intoxication earlier this year remembered their son as a "cuddle bug" and a boy who loved to explore outdoors.

Zachary Sabin died in Black Forest on March 11 after his father and stepmother made him drink large amounts of water, authorities said.

"On March 11, 2020, our lives changed forever. I will never be able to cuddle with my Zach-aroni again,” said his mother, Angela Tuetken who stood next to her husband, Matthew Tuetken, at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Friday. “I will miss my Zach-attack’s sweet nature. I will never be able to hear his contagious laugh.”

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” she said.

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sabin, 41 and Tara Sabin, 42, turned themselves in to the El Paso County jail on Tuesday and face charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and six counts of child abuse after Zachary was found dead in a urine-soaking diaper earlier this spring, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan was his father and Tara was his stepmother, according to an online obituary.

Zachary was a fifth grader at Explorer Elementary School, where he sang in the choir, his mother said. He was an avid reader who often stayed up late, holding a flashlight under his blanket to to read, she said.

Several weeks after his stepson's death, Matthew Tuetken said he went into Zachary's room to find a book open to the last page he read.

“It is the love that Zachary taught us during our brief time here that showed through his daily life, that keeps our anger and our outrage toward the loss of our son at bay," Matthew Tuetken said. "If Zachary could be here today and express his feelings to you himself, I think his message would be one of love."

Zachary had big dreams of becoming a zoologist, a marine biologist or a veterinarian, his stepfather said.

The Tuetkens stood next to a photo of Zachary, smiling while standing in front of his name written in the sand at the Great Sand Dunes National Park. The 11-year-old loved outdoor adventures, including horseback riding and fishing, and collecting leaves, rocks and acorns, his mother said.

“Laundry would always be fun with him because you never knew what you’d find in his pockets,” his mother said.

His favorite foods were chicken nuggets, bananas and salmon, she said, and he loved root beer. Zachary has an older brother, four half-siblings and four step-siblings, his mother said.

The couple declined to comment on the case.

Zachary died of forced water intoxication, the El Paso County Coroner's Office concluded, after he was made to drink four 24-oz. bottles of water over a four-hour time period, without eating. He began vomiting, developed pain in his legs, and became nonverbal and drowsy before he was put to bed, the autopsy stated.

An arrest affidavit says Zachary was also physically abused, and lists five other children as victims of abuse.

Both Ryan and Tara Sabin are being held in El Paso County jail without bail, records show.

The Tuetkens said they waited months for answers until Zachary's autopsy was released last week.

“Don’t let this story fill you with anger or hatred. Instead, take a moment and hug your kids. Keep them close to you," Matthew Tuetken said.

He encouraged parents that may be struggling to reach out for help.

“We feel that justice will be served, but justice will not bring back our son,” he said.