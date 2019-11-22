Just in time for the holidays, a winter feast has come to Colorado ski country.
There’s been anxious waiting in November, especially at those mountains relying on natural snow, without the man-making capabilities of big-money resorts.
After a historically early opening last month amid a surprise bounty from Mother Nature, a dry spell forced Monarch Mountain to scale back to Saturday and Sunday last week. With an estimated 15 inches piling up Wednesday and Thursday, the ski area announced it would restart daily operations on Thanksgiving.
In the southern San Juans, Wolf Creek also put out a thankful message: The storm had dumped a foot of fresh powder, propelling the ski area to fire up several lifts to upper-mountain terrain and open every day.
Ahead of its season kickoff Saturday, Aspen Mountain reported a foot of snow in the past 48 hours.
With enhancements to snowmaking in recent years, Breckenridge boasts more open terrain than anywhere in the country, according to tracking by OpenSnow. That will expand Saturday with lifts running on the beloved Peak 9.
Also this weekend thanks to a boost in snowmaking, Keystone will start skiing and riding across three peaks. Beaver Creek will open Saturday, four days ahead of schedule. And Crested Butte will kick off its second season under Vail Resorts ownership on Wednesday.
For anyone able to escape work early, Arapahoe Basin will be doling out $20 lift tickets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The new "slide into the weekend" tradition will continue through Dec. 20, CEO Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog.