Due to reduced coronavirus case rate levels in El Paso and Teller counties, jury trials will resume on Valentine’s Day, according to an order handed down Tuesday afternoon.

Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain announced in a Tuesday order that “based on the current COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates in both El Paso and Teller Counties,” the judicial district’s courts would be able to safely assemble jurors beginning Feb. 14.

He cited El Paso and Teller counties’ incidence rates for the month of January — over 2,700 and 1,300 cases per 100,000 people — based on Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data, noting that both incidence rates, according to the last week of data, have fallen.

In El Paso County, there’ve been more than 377 cases per 100,000 people over the last week. In Teller County, there’ve been more than 161 cases per 100,000 people, according to state health department data available Tuesday.

Bain noted in the order that anyone in any public or juror area of the El Paso County Courthouse or the Teller County Combined Courts will still be required to wear masks.

Bain originally ordered the suspension of jury trials Jan. 3, and for it to extend through Jan. 18. However, due to continued elevated COVID-19 case rates, he extended the suspension of jury trials two more times, ultimately through Feb. 11.