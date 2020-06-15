El Paso County is set to resume jury trials in early July, state court officials announced Monday, ending a roughly four-month ban meant to stem the spread COVID-19.
Jury trials are to resume “on a limited basis” the week of July 6, according to a news release from the Colorado Judicial Department. The statement reported 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain received approval for trials from Colorado Supreme Court Justice Nathan B. Coats, who granted the county a waiver from a statewide order barring jury trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coats’ statewide ban is set to expire July 6, but the variance allows El Paso County to resume trials even if the chief justice extends his closure order.
The move does not apply to Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek, which is also part of the 4th Judicial District, state courts spokesman Rob McCallum said, adding he could not say when trials could resume in Teller County.
Jury trials in El Paso County were canceled March 16, leading to postponements of dozens of cases. The move to suspend jury trials in Colorado caused changes in state court rules meant to address concerns about cases being dismissed over state “speedy trial” requirements.
Some court trials were held — in which judges hear the evidence and render verdicts — but no juries have been convened.
Attorneys, court staff, defendants, jurors, media, the public, victims and witnesses for any trials will be required to wear masks, according to the variance. Only judges will be exempt, provided they are at least 6 feet from other parties in the courtroom.
“If you receive a jury summons and have a vulnerability for COVID-19, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within 14 days of your scheduled jury service, the Court asks that you contact the jury commissioner to reschedule your jury service,” the news release stated, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Bain consulted El Paso County Department of Health Deputy Director Dr. Leon Kelly in devising protocols to safely conduct trials. Their plan helped win Coats’ authorization for a waiver, according to the release.
Attorneys are remain at their tables while questioning prospective jurors, under the variance. The judge and attorneys are to use a microphone to amplify their voices. The microphone will be covered in plastic wrap, and a new piece will be placed over it between each speaker, according to the release. Social distancing measures are to be implemented throughout the courthouse and courtroom.
The 4th Judicial District is the first judicial district in Colorado to seek and receive approval from the Colorado Supreme Court to resume jury trials, according to the release.