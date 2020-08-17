El Paso County’s chief judge relaxed restrictions Monday, allowing jury trials to resume in Colorado Springs after a brief pause amid threats of a coronavirus outbreak in Colorado Springs’ downtown combined courts building.
Jury trials may begin Monday, though there will still be limited entries allowed to the courthouse, according to an amended court order signed by 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain.
The amendment comes two weeks after the court was closed to “limited emergency services.”
Under the amended order, everyone in a courtroom must wear a mask and be at least six feet away from another person. Transport to and from jail and courthouse will resume as normal, the order stated.
The El Paso County Clerk’s Office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for individuals who are not represented by attorneys to file new cases, according to the order. Limited in-person hearings that are related to public safety matters, including protection orders, emergency mental health filings and bond-related hearings for incarcerated people, will be held.
Any criminal hearing that can be conducted remotely will continue to be held remotely, by phone or the video conference system WebEx, the order stated. A judge may allow a limited number of people inside the courtroom if attending remotely is impractical.
Civil hearings that are scheduled though Aug. 31 should be conducted remotely or rescheduled, according to the order.
The courthouse is to remain closed to those interested in solemnizing marriages or swearing-in ceremonies for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The court’s self help centers will remain closed through the end of the month, but individuals may schedule a virtual appointment by calling (719) 452-5000 or emailing 04SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us.