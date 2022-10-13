On Thursday, the jury trial for Matthew Barton, a former Manitou Springs High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student, began with the alleged victim being the first witness to take the stand.

The jury first heard opening statements from the prosecuting attorney, who outlined allegations that Barton "used that position to his advantage" as a popular high school teacher and soccer coach to take advantage of young girls, and formed a 3-year-long sexual relationship with the victim, who was a 16-year-old sophomore at the start of it.

"There isn't going to be a doubt in your mind that (Barton) is guilty," the prosecuting attorney told jurors before finishing her opening statement.

The defense argued that Barton, 53, didn't use his role as a teacher to take advantage of young girls, but rather to help girls who were struggling by taking a "personal interest" in them.

Defense attorney Cindy Hyatt even referenced a specific student who will testify later in the trial who was a recovering heroin addict that she said Barton helped without taking a sexual interest in.

The first witness called to testify was the woman whom Barton allegedly had a sexual relationship with as a teen beginnning in 2009 and is now 29 years old, but was just 16 at the time of the relationship which began in 2009.

The victim testified that from for three years, she and Barton would have sex on average "once a week" in his classroom, the basement of the school, his home or his car.

"It was a very close relationship," she said.

Perhaps the biggest revelation of the victim's testimony was that at some point after her and Barton's relationship came to an end, she attempted to report what had happened to the Manitou Springs Police Department, but said she was ignored.

"I felt like they didn't believe me," she told the court .

The victim testified she believed the reason she was ignored by police was because Barton was a prominent figure in the Manitou Springs community and had friends within the police department.

Eventually, the victim testified, she moved to Iowa before being contacted by detectives in December 2021 about Barton, when she again told them what happened.

When asked by a juror why she felt the need to speak up after so many years, she said, "I wanted to do it for myself, my kids and other girls in that situation."

The second witness to take the stand was the girl's best friend while in high school, who testified he had been told about the relationship at the time and witnessed her and Barton together on several occasions.

"They would get cozy," he said of their relationship at the time.

He testified that he one occasion he dropped the girl off at a motel where Barton was and another time went to a hot springs with her and Barton.

The prosecution had stated it was a "clothing optional" hot springs, but the alleged victim stated this wasn't the case during her testimony.

The prosecution during their opening statements said they were planning on calling eight witnesses over the course of the jury trial, including another former student of Barton's who said had acted inappropriately towards her.

Barton faces charges of sexual assault on a child between the ages of 15 to 18 by someone in a position of trust and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, court records show.

If found guilty on both charges, he could face up to 18 years in prison, with the possibility of spending life on intensive probation for sex offenders.

Barton is out of custody after having posted an $80,000 bond the day after his arrest, on Jan. 10.