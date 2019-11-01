By the end of the day, 12 jurors and four alternates are expected to be selected to determine the fate of Patrick Frazee, a Florissant man accused of bludgeoning his fiancée to death last year.

Frazee, 33, is accused of beating Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat in her Woodland Park townhome on Thanksgiving Day as their toddler daughter lay in a nearby room.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May completed his questioning of potential jurors Friday, spending an hour drilling them with questions about their occupations, their ability to set aside bias and their attitudes about circumstantial evidence among other topics.

Of the 90 jurors still under consideration, five expressed doubts about their ability to be impartial. Following a morning break, the defense will have an hour to ask the jurors questions.

So far, no jurors have been struck.

Jury selection began Monday, when scores of Teller County residents trickled into the Cripple Creek courthouse amid a winter blast that dumped a half-foot of snow on the small mountain town.

One of every 14 people in Teller County received a summons for the trial. A total of 1,750 jury summons were mailed out – 500 more than the entire population of Cripple Creek.

After the jury is selected, opening statements will begin for the trial that has fixed a national spotlight on the tiny town.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body. Investigators say that Frazee killed Bereth, 29, and later doused her body in gasoline, burning it in the a tote on the Florissant property where he lived with his mother.

Berreth’s body has yet to be found and a landfill search near Fountain came up empty.

Stay with gazette.com as this story develops.