A 60-year-old man charged in the 2017 stomping death of Full Throttle Auto shop owner George Maldonado was convicted Monday of first-degree murder.
Although Derrick Davis wasn’t accused of inflicting the fatal blow, an El Paso County jury concluded he shared responsibility for Maldonado’s death because evidence showed he plotted and helped execute the armed robbery.
In addition to felony murder, the seven-man, five-woman panel also convicted Davis of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Davis, whose attorneys argued that Colorado Springs police arrested the wrong man, continued to deny wrongdoing even as 4th Judicial District Judge Barbara Hughes proceeded directly to sentencing, imposing life in prison plus 16 years.
“I had nothing to do with this right here,” Davis said before he was taken into custody. During brief sentencing remarks, prosecutor Margaret Vellar described Davis as a career criminal with multiple felony convictions, including for robbery, dating to the 1980s.
The guilty verdicts came just after noon, ending roughly eight hours of deliberations at a trial that lasted more than three weeks. Davis’ accomplice, Eric Grant, was convicted of first-degree murder at a June trial and sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years.
Maldonado, 51, and a customer were tied up and beaten in July 2017 by two robbers posing as Colorado Springs Utilities workers. Surveillance footage, along with cellular phone records, led police to Grant and Davis, who exchanged numerous phone calls in the days leading up to the robbery. The men fled Colorado afterward and were arrested in other states -- Davis in Minnesota and Grant in Pennsylvania.
Maldonado died of a single kick to the head after he refused to give Grant the combination to a safe inside the shop, authorities say.
Six people came forward and identified Davis from the footage, reporting that he must have pulled his long hair tight and tucked it under a ball cap.
Davis’ attorneys, public defenders Sheilagh McAteer and Deana Feist, tried to persuade the panel that a different man accompanied Grant into the auto shop, going so far as to identify their alternate suspect. That man – who prosecutors say had nothing to do with the crime – was shot to death weeks after the robbery in an attack that remains unsolved.
Grant’s attorneys also claimed wrongful arrest, telling a different jury that police grabbed the "wrong bearded black man" in the wake of Maldonado's killing.
Maldonado’s relatives embraced quietly in the hallway after Davis’ sentencing, saying the trials resolved any questions about the men's guilt, leaving the family only the pain of his murder.
“Nothing will bring him back,” said his youngest son, Corey Maldonado.
Survived by his wife of 32 years and four grown children, Maldonado was remembered as a devoted father who treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his own.
“They took my brother but they’ll never take the memories,” said Theresa Maldonado.
A son, also named George, took up the family business in the wake of his father’s death, determined to keep it alive, relatives said.
Now that the fight to obtain justice is over, the family now says they must learn how to go on without the man who helped draw them together.
“It’s over, but the worst is just beginning,” said Theresa Maldonado.