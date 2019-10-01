Whatever hit 3-year-old Bella Ritch in the gut — whether foot, fist or broom handle — came at her with the force of two cars colliding.
A coroner’s finding that the Colorado Springs toddler died of a violent strike with a blunt object — connecting with the force of a “high-speed vehicle collision” — was among the evidence laid out at the trial of David Lake, who is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.
Lake, 29, was her mother’s live-in boyfriend.
An El Paso County jury began deliberating his fate at 1 p.m. Monday.
If convicted of the top charge, he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The child was reportedly injured in the home she shared with her mother and Lake on Ensenada Drive, east of downtown.
Prosecutors say Lake beat the child in frustration, after repeatedly complaining that her mother was too lenient. His attorneys say Lake cared for Bella and wouldn’t harm her, suggesting the mother, another child or a recent fall could be to blame.
During nine days of testimony, attorneys clashed on medical evidence, including the finding by former county coroner Robert Bux that Bella’s fatal injuries were inflicted within the previous 16 to 18 hours.
Prosecutors say the estimate lines up with a period Lake was alone with the child.
The blow to her abdomen opened a 20-inch gash in her intestines, causing her to vomit blood repeatedly as she lay dying in her home, doctors and the coroner said.
Authorities told the six-woman, six-man panel that Lake used his foot, fist or some object, and they suggested the blow was inflicted moments before another child saw Lake come downstairs from Bella’s room with a red face and odd demeanor.
When the other child went up to check on Bella, she was lying face down, crying, and wouldn’t respond to questions.
The defense, led by public defender Todd Johnson, said Lake was sleeping when Bella became injured.
“Bella was already sick, already injured and already dying when David Lake woke up,” said Todd Johnson.
In blaming Lake, prosecutors Jimmy Lytle and Brett Nelson pointed to accounts by other children who lived in the home. One spoke of Lake leaving bruises on him with his harsh disciplinary tactics — strikes they called “head bops” and “pow pows” — or a practice in which Lake bore his knuckles into their thighs, which they called “dead legs.”
Although Lake claimed he only disciplined the older children, telltale bruising on Bella at the time of her death suggests she too was targeted, prosecutors said. They solicited testimony that her demeanor had begun to change in the weeks before her death, suggesting abuse.
Authorities also relied on Bella’s own words, saying she reported to her grandmother that Lake had put his hands around her neck and threatened to kill her.
The defense countered that Bella and the other children were coached by the grandmother, who they say disliked Lake and blamed him immediately.
In a different version of her story, Bella said the bruise on her neck was from getting hit with a plastic sword wielded by another child, Johnson said.
He also questioned whether the girl’s mother abused Bella, saying she ignored her own mother’s advice to take Bella for treatment when the child was vomiting blood.
Citing testimony from an ER doctor, prosecutor Nelson said the mother had no reason to suspect that her daughter was bleeding internally, because Lake lied to her about how the girl was injured.
At the time, Lake was also counseling against seeking help, saying police might start asking questions about her bruises.
“She simply couldn’t believe that someone she loved would do this to her child,” said Nelson.
Johnson, in his closing argument, agreed that Bella’s death was a tragedy, but he urged the jury to acquit his client.
“You can’t fix it by convicting the wrong person,” he said.