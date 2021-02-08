A jury on Monday convicted Marco Garcia-Bravo on a single count of accessory to a crime in connection with the 2017 deaths of two Colorado Springs teenagers, but found him either not guilty or failed to reach a unanimous verdict on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.
Prosecutor Donna Billek asked the judge to reset a trial on all unresolved counts. Among them are first-degree murder, after deliberation, and two counts alleging felony murder.
A new murder trial will be scheduled at a setting hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday
The jury acquitted Garcia-Bravo on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder; two counts of felony murder (robbery); one count of aggravated robbery; and two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.
On the 10th day of deliberations, jurors reached unanimous decisions on seven counts against Marco Garcia-Bravo but deadlocked on at least eight others, according to discussions in court.
Fourth Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes ordered the reading of the verdicts after concluding the jury had come to a “solid, irretractable” deadlock on the remaining counts – with a lone holdout preventing the jury from reaching unanimous decisions on all counts.
Nine of the 12 jurors agreed there was no hope of breaking through their impasse, including the holdout who triggered the partial deadlock, a woman who said in a note to the court that she faced “a hostile and harassing environment” in which other panelists were pressuring her to change her mind.
Garcia-Bravo was charged in the March 2017 killings of Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15. The two were abducted from a party in Colorado Springs, driven to a remote location outside Fountain and made to kneel for execution-style killings, allegedly committed by a pair of gunmen including the defendant.
