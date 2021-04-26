An El Paso County jury on Monday acquitted a Colorado Springs man of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man at an illegal street racing event on the city's eastern side, days after a judge tossed first-degree murder charges against him.
Tony Ray Lawson, 51, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2018 quadruple shooting that killed 28-year-old Brandon Coffin and wounded three others.
Lawson, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, argued that he fired in self-defense, shortly after he and his son arrived to watch a street race, along with dozens of others, along Geiger Court, an industrial strip long known to police as a haven for unsanctioned street racing. Lawson said he was forced to shoot after four to five men pushed and punched him, while also assaulting his son.
Police said a red mark on his face supported his story of being punched.
Prosecutors said Lawson fired "indiscriminately" into a crowd and exaggerated the danger, calling it a case of "shooting at a shoving and pushing match."
After three days of deliberations, a jury rejected the charge, along with several others including attempted second-degree manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and assault charges.
"We regret the decision. However, we respect the decision of the jury," a spokesman for the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office said in an email.
Lawson's acquittal comes days after a judge dismissed first-degree murder charges against him, agreeing with his attorneys that prosecutors failed to provide ample evidence to support the charges. Instead, he faced the top charge of second-degree murder.
Lawson’s public defenders did not immediately return a request for comment.