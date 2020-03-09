A Colorado Springs parolee was acquitted Monday of first-degree murder in the November 2018 fatal shooting of a man whose dismembered body was found in trash bags on the side of a dirt road north of Pueblo.
Thomas Lynn O’Hara, 53, leaned back at the defense table and mouthed the words “thank you” as a judge announced the jury's not-guilty verdict in the killing of Barney Jenkins. O’Hara also was acquitted of a tampering with a human body charge.
“Justice was served,” said public defender Max Shapiro, who represented O’Hara with Deana O’Riley.
The eight-man, four-woman jury deliberated for about five hours before clearing O’Hara of wrongdoing, capping a more than week-long trial that produced graphic testimony in 4th Judicial District Court.
Prosecutors said DNA had connected O’Hara to a glove found with Jenkins’ remains, but defense attorneys called it “trace” evidence. It could have ended up there because the men had worked together rehabilitating a home O’Hara had planned to buy, they said.
“We always respect the province of the jury,” lead prosecutor Jennifer Darby said of the verdict. She and co-counsel Andrew Herlihy declined to address further questions as they left the courthouse.
The acquittal marked the second time in a decade that O’Hara, a repeat felon, has sidestepped a life term in prison.
In 2010, O’Hara was freed from a 96-year prison term after the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned a 2006 drug-distribution conviction. Authorities said he was part of a 45-person drug ring that moved 10 to 15 pounds of methamphetamine a week from Colorado Springs to Mesa County on the Western Slope. The appeals court found that Mesa County investigators improperly obtained the wiretap evidence used to convict him.
O’Hara subsequently pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and was re-sentenced, ultimately winning parole.
During closing arguments on Monday morning, prosecutors displayed photos of Jenkins’ severed torso on a large screen and asked the jury to follow its “common sense” in convicting O’Hara of all counts.
They alleged that O’Hara had hired Jenkins to build a deck but grew angry over the slow pace of his work — a motive the defense lampooned, calling witnesses who described the project’s pace as little more than an annoyance.
In addition to the glove containing O’Hara’s DNA, prosecutors relied on testimony from a friend of O’Hara’s who said the defendant confessed. O’Hara’s ankle monitor — which he was required to wear as a condition of his parole — put him at the alleged crime scene in rural El Paso County for hours, a period during which he allegedly dismembered Jenkins with a power saw before packaging his body for disposal in two large bags.
O’Hara’s attorneys disputed where and when the killing occurred, potentially overriding the GPS evidence. They argued that the "fresh" condition of Jenkins' remains showed that he died not on Nov. 18, as alleged, but within a couple days of his body being discovered on Nov. 23.
“A lot of the things you heard were sloppy,” O’Riley said in her concluding remarks to the panel.
The defense also presented the jury with an alternate suspect — blaming the murder on the same man who claimed that O’Hara confessed. O’Hara’s attorneys presented two witnesses who testified that the man admitted to shooting Jenkins himself. Prosecutors called those witnesses biased and were dismissive of the "alternate suspect" theory.
Jenkins’ body was found divided between two garbage bags left next to a country road north of Pueblo. One bag contained Jenkins’ head, torso and an arm, and the rest of him was found in a second bag.
A third trash bag contained bloody dirt. Beads, a button and a zip-tie found in the bag were similar to those seen at the alleged crime scene, prosecution witnesses testified. A single 9mm casing was also found behind a shed in rural El Paso County where authorities said the killing occurred.
Authorities say a surveillance camera at 7-Eleven captured O’Hara and Jenkins together on Nov. 18, 2018, which they said was the last time he was seen alive.
An early sign of trouble for the prosecution came at O'Hara's preliminary hearing in April, when Judge Marcus Henson found that evidence against him fell short of showing the "presumption" that he would be convicted. Henson cited credibility problems of the man who reported O'Hara's confession.
Although O'Hara received a full acquittal in the murder case, he remains jailed, accused of violating his parole after a drunken-driving arrest. The DUI case is pending.