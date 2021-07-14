El Paso County will longer offer free parking for jurors serving in the 4th Judicial District in downtown Colorado Springs, in a move that alarmed some residents.
In late December, the county sold property it once designated as a free juror parking lot on the southwest corner of South Cascade and West Vermijo avenues to developer Armstrong Financial LLC for $4.25 million, El Paso County Facilities and Strategic Infrastructure Management Executive Director Brian Olson said.
The former lot was free of charge because it didn’t require much maintenance, he said.
The switch prompted some criticism from residents, who said eliminating free juror parking impairs the civic process.
Andi Adams said a notice on the Colorado Judicial Branch website alerting jurors of the change surprised her husband, Zach Adams, as he prepared to report for duty this week.
“Jury duty is our civic duty, and our county makes it difficult for anyone to participate,” Adams said. “He’s like, ‘Now I have to pay our government to do my civic duty?’”
”Jurors can park in one of two county-owned parking garages nearby, on Costilla and Sahwatch streets, Olson said. Jurors had the option to use the garages before the county sold the former juror parking lot, but garage parking is now discounted to $5 per day for jurors with a validation stub, he said.
The usual rate to park in either garage is $1.25 per hour, or a maximum of $11.25 a day. Jurors dismissed from duty won’t receive validations because they will likely be dismissed prior to reaching the $5 discounted rate, the Colorado Judicial Branch website states. They are charged the $1.25 hourly parking rate.
Many other parking garages downtown charge on average $3 an hour, or a maximum $13 a day, Olson said.
“Our garages are there for convenience. These are public facilities and we’re not here to make a profit,” he said.
Funds generated from its parking garage fees go back into El Paso County’s General Fund, Olson said, which can be used on county programs like health care, human services, law enforcement, community services and managing county facilities such as parking garages, among others.