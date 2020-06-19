City organizers invite residents this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth in honor of the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in Texas.
Starting at noon Friday in Acacia Park, the Colorado Springs Civil Rights Coalition will host an event for residents to commemorate the day a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free from the institution of slavery in 1865. The news came nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Faith leaders and others will give speeches to provide history on the holiday, according to the organization's Facebook page. There will also be a movie screening of 13th, a 2016 documentary that explores the history of racial inequality in the U.S.
There will be live music, food trucks, a barbecue community potluck, and several activities, including tug-o-war, face painting, and a bounce house for kids, according to the event page.
The event will also be held Saturday.
From 3-6 p.m. Friday another celebration will be held in Nancy Lewis Park, 2615 N. Logan Ave. with live music, a DJ, food and educational presentations on the holiday, said Chariese Blue, owner of The Palace Weave Shop, which is hosting the event.
A "teach-in" will be held on Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m. in Acacia Park. The event will be hosted by Friends of the Earth U.S., The Empowerment Solidarity Network, The Chinook Center and the Colorado Springs chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.
"With uprisings in all 50 states rallying around the fundamental, yet revolutionary, demand that #BlackLivesMatter, we want to bring the spirit of Juneteenth to Colorado Springs by reflecting on our past, celebrating our present, and looking toward the liberated future we will build together," the organizers stated on the event's Facebook page.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Pikes Peak Road Runners will host a virtual run and encourage people to walk or run 6.19 miles on Friday in honor of the holiday, according to its Facebook page.
The organization suggests runners begin or end at a black-owned business in Colorado Springs and consider dining in or taking out.
In 1980, Texas became the first state to declare Juneteenth an official holiday. In 2020, 45 states and Washington, D.C., recognize the day as a holiday or observance, according to the Congressional Research Service.