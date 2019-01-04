A Teller County man is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday for a motions hearing that will determine if prosecutors will be allowed to destroy evidence in the apparent slaying of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, in order to test it.
The judge is also expected to rule on protective order that would bar Patrick Frazee’s own attorneys from sharing with him the contents of his arrest affidavit.
Frazee, 32, was charged Monday with five felonies — two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder — and jailed without bond in the disappearance and apparent killing of the 29-year-old Berreth.
No one else has been charged in the case.
Prosecutors asked a judge Monday for permission to conduct "consumptive testing" on the evidence in question in Friday's hearing.
That means the item is so small that it will be destroyed by testing, Phil Dubois, a longtime Colorado Springs attorney, said. A droplet of blood, a hair follicle or skin oil left on an object — potentially bearing DNA — are all possibilities.
The judge ordered prosecutors to provide Frazee’s attorneys with a copy of the arrest affidavit laying out grounds for his arrest. Prosecutors asked for a protective order barring the defense from even discussing the document with their client, prompting the defense to object, calling that unconstitutional.
A judge ruled Thursday that Berreth's family will retain temporary custody of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee.
The toddler had remained with Frazee during the nearly monthlong search for Berreth before he was arrested Dec. 21.
Frazee's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.
